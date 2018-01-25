Jackett up for Pompey play-off fight

Kenny Jackett believes Pompey are well positioned to ‘attack’ the League One play-off places.

But the Blues boss insists his side must add more quality to their game in order to pounce on the top six.

Pompey sit ninth in the table, after occupying the play-off places prior to this month’s draw against Scunthorpe.

Nevertheless, the Blues are just five points off the top six with a game in hand on sixth-placed Rotherham.

Jackett is adamant his troops can finish in the play-offs if they hit a run of form during the business end of the season – but feels his side must control games better, starting with Shrewsbury’s visit to Fratton Park.

‘We’ve been taking part in many tight games this season,’ said Jackett.

‘Some we’ve got our noses in front and won, while lately we have lost a few having conceded late goals.

‘I want to try to keep the heart, competitiveness and good defensive work that is there and try to add some control and quality that is going to get us one of the three promotion places.

‘We’re in a position to do that and we need a run to really attack the top of the league.

‘We are (in contention) and I’m looking at these games to see if we can put a run together.

‘It’s a good spell for us in terms of home games and we have some big sides to come to us as well – games we should be looking forward to and a position and opportunity we should relish.

‘We want to keep our defensive solidity and our competitiveness.

‘We haven’t been out of games, we’ve been in them all of the time but at the right time we want to find the right quality and control to take us up the pitch and get us the goals we need.’

