Jackett warns Pompey players over their futures

KENNY JACKETT warned his men they’re playing for their futures.

The manager has reminded his squad their Pompey fates are being decided over the final 10 games of the season.

Jackett will be using the fixtures in inform his decision over whether the players have a part to play for the club moving forward.

The Blues have nine players out of contract in the summer, with a further seven players currently on loan.

Danny Rose, Kal Naismith, Adam May, Alex Bass, Brandon Haunstrup, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Widdrington, Jez Bedford and Nicke Kabamba have deals due to expire.

Meanwhile, Stephen Henderson, Sylvain Deslandes, Anton Walkes, Stuart O’Keefe, Matty Kennedy, Connor Ronan and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis’ loans will come to a close.

Jackett explained he’s looking to see who of his men show the hunger to be a part of his long-term plans.

He said: ‘There’s a number who will have question marks next to them in the summer.

‘Is there a contract renewal? Loans you may or may not take? We’ll be working out and working out quickly who we want, who wants to be a part of it and who’s showing an attitude to be part of it.

‘Have you got the quality? Do you show the hunger?

‘In terms of the summer, it’s an ongoing trial process all of the time in terms of wanting to improve. It’s a big reason to ensure our season doesn’t just fall away.

‘First off it’s chase this year. That’s number one. Chase as hard as we can. Number two is we don’t want the season to peter out and fall away. We want to finish strong, then we can start next season strong.

‘I want to see an attitude from the players that they want to be part of that.’