Jackett warns Portsmouth can’t linger on flying start

Pompey have been warned not to linger on their flying start to the season.

Kenny Jackett's men bid to make it the best opening to a campaign in 38 years as they go to Bristol Rovers tonight.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

That's after emphatically putting Oxford United to the sword with a 4-1 demolition job on Saturday.

The victory made it three League One wins out of three t o lift the Blues into second in the early-season table.

Jackett told his players the start has to be put to bed now, though, ahead of two testing trips on the road.

And the Pompey boss had his players in for a Sunday training session to stress that point ahead of going to the Memorial Ground.

Jackett said: ‘When you've got a Tuesday game and then Saturday there's some extra thinking to do in terms of travel, training and making sure you're organised.

‘When you've got a busy schedule you want to get on to the next game very, very quickly.

‘I did think mentally it was a good thing to come in on Sunday morning.

‘Players should be fresh, ready and physically it's the right thing to do.

‘The mood was good and it was important to start talking about Bristol Rovers as quickly as we could.

‘I felt it was right this week after a home game and Bristol Rovers and Doncaster being different types of games. They are good tests coming up.

‘Football-wise Saturday should help us and we should gain confidence.

‘A massive part of that was showing our support a good performance. It was a bit more cohesive and what we're capable of.

‘If you want to be established in this league you have to be a good side.

‘ We're capable of it and we want to improve. We have to earn every point.

‘So we glean the confidence from Saturday but we don't dwell on it.’

A win tonight would equal the start made by Frank Burrows’ Pompey side in the 1980-81 season in Division Three.

Jackett wants to see a feelgood factor grow around the club.

He added: ‘You want optimism around the place.

‘You'd rather win the first three than lose them, because you can feel like you're in a hole.

‘You may not be but if you sup porters and players think you are, you are. They are the groups, as a manager, you are trying to affect.

‘So you'd rather the players have a little bit of confidence early and the crowd be optimistic about the season, rather than dreading it. You want those things.’