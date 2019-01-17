Jackett: We don’t spy, but can't stop prying eyes at Portsmouth ground

Kenny Jackett admits Pompey are unable to prevent surveillance of their training sessions.

But the Blues boss is ‘not worried’ should opposition managers seek a snooping advantage.

Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa has in the past week brought to light the issue of spying on other teams ahead of forthcoming fixtures.

It’s a policy Jackett insists he has never partaken in during a managerial career which has so far reaped three promotions.

He confesses being amused by Bielsa’s antics.

And Jackett conceded Pompey’s Copnor Road training base is hardly conducive for keeping training under wraps from prying eyes.

He said: ‘Here there are public footpaths all around, so you can't necessarily stop people! A lot of clubs are like that as well.

‘It doesn't particularly worry me. Managers can regard it as an edge or disadvantage, so I do understand.

‘I’ve never done that myself, though.

‘Watching this (the Bielsa issue) has been good, it has been entertaining. The fella says he has watched every club, it’s been great!

‘I think it’s quite a personal thing. How much can you gain from it? You’ve got 11 players, one in goal, 10 outfield, what can you gain from it?

‘In the press conference yesterday, he (Bielsa) is saying coming into English football he wanted to watch X amount of games, well I think he has the staff to be able to do it.

‘Why don’t people like it? Maybe there’s an edge, a tactical edge that somebody watching can see you are changing your formation slightly, the personnel, if people fit.

‘Then I suppose the last detail – set-pieces – can be quite a big one. That can be an advantage if you are working on a particular set of corners that can be seen the day before.’

The issue cropped up last Friday, when a member of Leeds’ coaching staff was caught watching a Derby training session.

And, while amused, Jackett appreciates the importance of training in private.

He added: ‘People have closed trained sessions, it happens a lot in international football when there is a lot of focus on the England team.

‘Managers and coaches want closed sessions, so don’t have anybody there.

‘National sides have open training sessions where everybody is invited in and, usually the day before the game, like to close them and have some privacy.’