Jackett: We had to reward travelling Pompey faithful

Kenny Jackett told how his players knew they had to deliver victory over Charlton as reward to their vibrant fans.

Pompey served up arguably their best result of the season as they defeated the play-off chasing Addicks at The Valley on Saturday.

Jackett’s side were roared on by 3,780 travelling supporters on the 25th anniversary of the home side’s return to their stadium.

And the Blues boss spoke of the impact their loyal backing had on his team picking up three points.

Jackett said: ‘The fans were terrific again and came in their numbers.

‘They came out and backed us fantastically well. I’m very pleased as a manager.

‘As a manager, coaching staff and players we talked about giving the fans a performance and result which warranted that support. You have to reward that type of loyalty with commitment.’

Luke McGee also earned Jackett’s praise for a crucial late save from Leon Best to preserve his 10th clean sheet of the season.

Jackett also cleared Brett Pitman of blame for a second-half penalty miss.

He added: ‘There were two outstanding saves – the penalty and the one from Luke at the end.

‘He dived to his right and it was a key one in a period when Charlton were putting the pressure on.

‘It was a great penalty save which lifted the crowd and their players, too.

‘We did very well to deal with it.

‘I can’t criticise Brett too much. It was a well-struck penalty but the keeper read it and pulled off an outstanding save.

‘That then brought a lot of late pressure, which we did very well to deal with and come through.’