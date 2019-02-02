Jackett: Whatmough injury proved costly for Portsmouth

Have your say

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett admitted the injury to Jack Whatmough cost the Blues in their 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

The hosts came from behind to earn a share of the spoils against Grant McCann’s side, with Omar Bogle’s 54th-minute effort cancelling out Mallik Wilks’ first-half opener..

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett.

Whatmough felt a twinge in his knee during the first half and was replaced by Christian Burgess almost immediately.

The substitute and keeper Craig MacGillivray were then caught in two finds, allowing Wilks to open the scoring.

Jackett admitted it was a key moment in the game.

He said: ‘The first 30 minutes I thought we were on top and putting them under a lot of pressure, but the injury to Jack and the substitution sort of cost us.

'The centre-back (Burgess)and the keeper (MacGillivray) got caught in two minds.

‘We should be organised enough but it provided them with a quality goal.

'In the second half again we put a lot of pressure on Doncaster and got a very good goal back from Bogle.’