Jackett: Win is keeping Pompey’s season alive

KENNY Jackett reflected on Pompey’s Bescot Stadium victory and insisted: We thoroughly deserved it.

Gareth Evans’ 79th minute strike earned the Blues a 1-0 success over Walsall this afternoon - marking a third consecutive win.

Pompey beat Walsall 1-0 in their League One match today. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

The visitors dominated the occasion, yet struggled to draw too many saves from Saddlers keeper Liam Roberts.

Then Evans, upon his recall to the side, registered a third goal of the campaign to keep Pompey within two points of the play-offs.

Jackett said: ‘It was quite a dominant performance, I thought we were the better team, the stronger team, and I was wondering how many chances we were going to need and how many chances we were going to miss.

‘There were some terrific balls into the box which we didn’t look like we could quite capitalise on today.

‘Gareth’s strike was a decisive one, I was stood behind it and as soon as he struck it it was in all the way, a key moment in the game, obviously.

‘It was a game we negated Walsall and it’s never an easy place to come. The first match for the new manager and a high motivation level with their players and supporters.

‘It’s a terrific win and quite a dominant performance, keeping our season alive.’