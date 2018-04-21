Jackett: Win was needed to keep Pompey play-off hopes alive

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT admitted Pompey’s performance came up short as their play-off hopes died.

Jackett knows his team’s bid to finish in the top six is over after a 1-0 loss to Charlton.

Pompey lost 1-0 in the League One match against Charlton. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues boss believes the visitors hurt his team in midfield and wide areas.

Jackett said: ‘We needed to win.

‘We needed to win to pull Charlton back and chase fifth and sixth spot.

‘The injuries had a big effect on us with Thompson and Whatmough having to come off.

‘Their left side was a big source of penetration with Ajose and Fosu getting in.

‘I feel generally, though, their two midfielders were the difference. They played very and controlled the game.

‘We’ve not had enough power. We were better in the second half but Charlton edged us out.

‘The game was a reflection of our season.’