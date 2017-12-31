January sales can aid Pompey play-off ambitions

Have your say

Danny Rose has welcomed the prospect of January reinforcements.

The Pompey midfielder feels strengthening next month can aid his side’s bid to reach the play-offs.

Brett Pitman's arrival gave the Pompey squad and Fratton faithful a boost in the summer. Picture: Joe Pepler

Rose feels Kenny Jackett’s 25-man squad is well balanced for the what lies ahead this season.

And not being weighed down with numbers is keeping players involved in the first-team picture.

But Rose can see why Jackett would like to make a defensive recruitment.

He said: ‘Being on the run we have, people might think not too much is needed.

‘I think in terms of numbers we have young Matt Casey in and around the squad at the moment. That’s a great experience.

‘He’s travelled with us but maybe we need another body in terms of defenders.

‘It’s not really my place to say what’s needed but perhaps we need another body there.

‘If the gaffer and the club decide to bring in new players they are only going to be players who help us to get to where we want to.

‘If that happens that’s great, if not we carry on.’

Rose noted how the addition of a heavy hitter to Pompey’s squad could provide a mid-season boost.

The former Northampton man pointed to the manner in which Brett Pitman’s signing gave everyone a lift in the summer.

Rose doesn’t feel such a move is a necessity, though.

He said: ‘Sometimes you can add a player who gives everyone a lift like when Brett Pitman came in.

‘If you get someone of that stature it makes people realise we’re serious about where we want to go.

‘If that happens with a player of Brett’s calibre and experience, that would be great. It would lift the crowd and the players.

‘I’m not saying we need a lift but if it happens it would be great.

‘If not we carry on as we are to keep the momentum going we have.’

Rose feels competition is already strong in the Pompey ranks – as seen by the manner in which players have come in and out of the reckoning this term.

He said: ‘There’s been a lot of changes – new manager, new players and new league.

‘There was always going to be a transition period when the manager was tinkering with his side. He’s given lads prolonged runs at different stages.

‘The side is now relatively settled in terms of the back four and me and Ben Close at the moment.

‘Evo’s (Evans) come in and Naisy (Naismith) had a great impact before his injury.

‘It shows within the squad there are a lot of players who can dip in and out and do a good job.

‘Benno’s (Bennett) another who’s had a prolonged run but dipped in and out.

‘Matty Kennedy’s another one who’s had the disappointment of not starting.

‘But he came in against AFC Wimbledon and had an important impact.

‘It shows the character of these players is the type of character the manager wants in the squad.

‘You can see why he got these players in – because it’s what’s needed.’