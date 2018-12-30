Jones reckons Luton robbed of chance of keeping up pace with Portsmouth

Nathan Jones believes Luton were robbed of the chance of staying a point behind Pompey in the League One title race.

The Hatters were held to a 2-2 draw at Walsall yesterday.

And with Kenny Jackett’s men delivering a thumping 5-2 victory over Fleetwood, they opened up a three-point gap at the summit of the division.

But Jones reckons Luton should have returned to Kenilworth Road with a win.

Danny Hylton had a goal flagged offside in the 74th minute when the visitors trailed 2-1. Kazenga LuaLua subsequently bagged a stoppage-time equaliser.

Jones reckons Hylton’s disallowed effort should have counted, though, and it meant his side lost ground on the Blues.

The Hatters boss told Luton Today: ‘Danny Hylton has scored a perfectly good goal, that is onside. Once again, a decision has gone against us.

‘That’s now five or six for the season where we’ve had goals wrongfully chalked off for offside.

‘It does keep happening to us. It’s just a decision really, it’s too eager and he’s given it.

‘I can’t say too much because it’ll get me in trouble, but that’s costing us and we had it last year.

‘That possibly cost us the league, in terms of decisions and I know everyone says that, but that’s what happens.

‘We’ve scored a perfectly good goal, we’ve done it in the past, scored against Barnsley, our last defeat.

‘We had two bad decisions against us and it cost us, luckily it didn’t cost us. But if we’d scored on 74 minutes, then who knows what could have happened?

‘We could score again, they could score again. I would rather have a time machine and go back to 74 minutes and have a perfectly good goal, 2-2 and say “16 minutes, right who’s going to win it?”

“I would have preferred that, but once again a bad decision and it’s cost us.

‘We probably should have won it as I don’t know what to say as my team has been probably robbed there.

‘But to come from 2-0 down to score two especially in the fashion and the lateness we did, a great point and keeps our unbeaten run going.’

Pompey travel to Luton on Tuesday, January 29 (7.45pm).

