Kabamba: New Pompey contract would be ‘absolutely unreal’

Nicke Kabamba revealed it would be absolutely unreal if he was offered a new Pompey contract.

The striker wants to extend his Fratton Park stay and is confident he can score goals in League One.

Kabamba moved to the Blues in January 2017 from non-league side Hampton & Richmond.

The 25-year-old has failed open his Pompey goal account in six appearances – although he did net seven times for the reserves last season.

Kabamba has had two loan spells out at Colchester and Aldershot throughout this campaign but both have proved frustrating.

His current Blues contract expires at the end of the season and Kenny Jackett will holds talks with the marksman next week.

Kabamba is desperate to earn another Pompey deal.

And he insists once he notches his first professional goal it will set him off on a scoring streak.

Kabamba told The News: ‘If I got another contract it would be amazing.

‘Going from non-league football to a professional contract was a dream come true.

‘But I’ve done it with one of the biggest clubs – the history is crazy. They’ve had superstar players like (Jermain) Defoe and I’m part of that history now.

‘To get another contract would be unreal – absolutely unreal.

‘I couldn’t stop scoring for the reserves and I knew if I did that I’d get on the pitch for the first team and score my first professional goal.

‘Obviously, it hasn’t worked out quite like that but I’m hoping to get a new contract which would push me forward.

‘As soon as I get that first professional goal it will set me off.

‘In the Premier League Cup, we played against Connor Ronan against Wolves and that shows the level of football we were playing.

‘I’m confident enough I can score goals in the league.

‘All I can do is do what I’m doing at the moment and then it’s out of my hands.

‘I definitely think I can score goals in League One.’

Kabamba moved to League Two side Colchester on loan in August but did not score in 10 appearances.

He then joined Aldershot until the end of the season but has been in and out of Gary Waddock’s starting line-up in the National League.

Although Kabamba admits this campaign has been difficult, it has also proved a valuable learning curve for him.

‘This year has been a little bit tough,’ he added.

‘At Colchester, I was playing and then not getting as much game time as I wanted.

‘Then I made the decision to go out on loan again to Aldershot. They only play one striker, so there is rotation.

‘When people see me being left out of the team, it’s a surprise to myself and there are people thinking Nicke isn’t getting another chance.

‘It’s a little bit frustrating and this season has been a learning curve for me.’