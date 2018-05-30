Kabamba salutes Pompey fans who have wished him well

Nicke Kabamba paid tribute to the Pompey fans who have wished him well following his departure.

The striker was released by the Blues earlier this month after not having his contract renewed.

Kabamba made six Pompey appearances following his move from Hampton & Richmond in January 2017.

The 25-year-old was well liked by the Fratton faithful, who still chanted his name while he was on loan at Colchester and Aldershot.

Some supporters were disappointed he wasn’t tabled a new deal.

Kabamba saluted those who have shown him support.

And Pompey will always have a place in his heart.

‘It was good to see but, as a player, I was frustrated I couldn’t show the fans what I’m capable of,’ said Kabamba.

‘There were quite a few people who said I’ve got potential.

‘They are still supporting me and so there’s got to be something there.

‘For me to say this has been complete would have been to score. If I’d have scored and this would have happened, it might have been different.

‘But I’ve still got to come back and score in front of the Fratton End!

‘I done what I wanted to do since I was about five by making my professional debut at Stevenage.

‘I’m still young and I’m still training hard and pushing myself. I’ve matured a bit more and I know what I need to do to get into a team.

‘You can’t take away that I’m a League Two winner and I’ve played for one of the biggest clubs. I’ve got a lot of fond memories here and I’m still living here until I know where I’m playing.

‘Portsmouth will always have a place in my memories.’

Although Kabamba will likely drop back into the non-league game, he’s still bullish he can return to the Football League.

He used former team-mate Michael Smith’s transformation as an example.

Kabamba added: ‘Things didn’t go my way but you have got to be mentally strong in this game.

‘I thought it was just physically by going the gym and make sure you’re running hard. It’s not just that – you’ve got to make sure you’re mentally strong also.

‘A prime example is Michael Smith.

‘He wasn’t really wanted in League Two but has moved to Rotherham and has just been promoted into the Championship.

‘Football is a funny old game. You have just got to find a team where you’re playing and you’ll be fine.’