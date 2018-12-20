Keeper hands Sunderland boost ahead of Portsmouth clash

Have your say

Keeper Jon McLaughlin has handed Sunderland an injury boost ahead of their trip to Pompey on Saturday.

The Scotland stopper will be fit to face the Blues, after being substituted with a back spasm during last weekend’s victory over Bristol Rovers.

The 31-year-old has been in good form following his summer arrival from Hearts.

He has featured 24 times for Jack Ross’ side this season as they attempt to close the gap on league leaders Pompey.

Defender Reece James is also fit after he got injured during the warm-up at the Memorial Ground.

However, Tom Flanagan is struggling with a hip injury.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Ross said: ‘Jon is fine.

‘Reece is fine, Tom will be touch and go so we'll so how he us on Friday.

'Reece and Jon have both trained so they'll be fine.

‘Tom picked up an impact injury towards the end of the Walsall game on his hip, it's kept bothering him.’

Third-placed Sunderland are currently five points behind Pompey in the table but have two games in hand.

