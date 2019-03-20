Have your say

Mark Kelly praised Pompey Academy’s game management after they battled through blustery conditions to pick up their first win of the Merit League One campaign against Exeter.

The young Blues thoroughly deserved their 3-0 success at the club’s Roko training ground on Saturday.

Pompey Academy boss Mark Kelly. Picture: Keith Woodland

Freddie Read scored two penalties, while Eoin Teggart’s wind-assisted corner found the back of the net.

Kelly’s side controlled the majority of the game, with the Grecians rarely troubling home keeper Leon Pitman.

And Pompey’s win could have been more emphatic, with James Whiting and Alfie Stanley both missing decent opportunities either side of half-time.

Kelly was delighted how the Blues kept the ball in strong winds – especially in the second half – and that they took their opportunities.

Pompey’s youth chief said: ‘We had control of the game for large periods and it was a good performance.

‘We’ve been like that for a few weeks but had no end product.

‘It was very similar to the week before against Peterborough when we had opportunities, so it’s nice they played with a bit of a pattern.

‘We talked at half-time about controlling the weather, just driving out and keeping things simple.

‘It was all about ball retention, keeping the ball moving in certain areas and not going too long because it was going to sit up in the wind.

‘We opened them and the boys did quite well.

‘Exeter didn’t really put us under pressure at all and they’ve been a good side this season.’