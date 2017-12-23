Kennedy recalled by Pompey

Have your say

Matty Kennedy was restored to the Blues' starting line up for today's trip to Shrewsbury.

The winger had found himself on the bench for the previous four matches, with Jamal Lowe switched to the left to replace him.

However, the Cardiff loanee returns to Kenny Jackett's side at the New Meadow in place of Kyle Bennett.

That is one of two changes to the team which beat struggling Bury at Fratton Park last weekend.

With Stuart O'Keefe missing through an adductor strain, Ben Close comes into a holding midfield role.

Meanwhile, Oli Hawkins is back among the substitutes having recovered from a hamstring problem.

Pompey: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, Haunstrup, Close, Rose, Evans, Lowe, Kennedy, Pitman.

Subs; Bass, May, Bennett, Main, Chaplin, Donohue, Hawkins.