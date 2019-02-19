KENNY JACKETT regards any pressure on him to lead Pompey to promotion as a ‘privilege.’

The Blues sit five points outside the League One automatic promotion places with 14 matches remaining.

Kenny Jackett

Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Southend extended Pompey’s winless streak to six league games, while they lost further ground on leaders Luton and second-placed Barnsley.

After topping the division for the best part of four months, angst has grown among fans that Pompey will finish in the play-offs this season.

The boss revealed his main target was to finish inside the top six at the start of the campaign.

And he insists nobody is working harder than him in the Blues’ pursuit of the Championship.

Jackett, inset, said: ‘You’re always under pressure as a manager, definitely. Pressure is a privilege with the job.

‘At the bigger clubs, pressure is there and you would want that and want those situations.

‘If this is a pressure situation then I would rather be in this one than be at the bottom of the league.

‘During my time here, we’ve rarely, if ever, been out of the top 10 in this league and that’s a good achievement.

‘Ultimately, though, we’re all working hard to get the wins.

‘Nobody could be working harder at the club than myself.

‘You want to win as many games as you can and earn as many points as you can to get into the top six.

‘That is most clubs’ aim at the start of the season and quite rightly so.’