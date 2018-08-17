Kenny Jackett: Ben Thompson arrives at Portsmouth with a point to prove

Kenny Jackett believes Ben Thompson arrives at Pompey ‘with a point to prove.’

The midfielder completed a season-long loan to Fratton Park from Millwall today.

Ben Thompson has joined Pompey for the rest of the season. Picture: Colin Farmery/ Portsmouth FC

Thompson, 22, featured just eight times for the Lions last season – with only three of those outings coming in the Championship.

Having played a key role in Millwall’s promotion from League One via the play-offs in 2017, he slipped down the central-midfield pecking order at the Den.

Nevertheless, Jackett feels Thompson will be hungry to impress.

And the Blues boss insists the Millwall academy product will add quality to his side’s engine room.

Jackett told the club’s website: ‘He comes here with a point to prove and looking to play football on a regular basis.

‘Ben’s a good all-round midfielder and has a little bit of everything – an impressive passing range, energy and is competitive.

‘I’m looking forward to working with him and it is an area of the pitch where we do really need to improve.’

Thompson is Pompey’s eighth signing of the summer and second loan arrival after David Wheeler.

With the loan market still open until August 31, Jackett hasn’t ruled out any more fresh faces moving to Fratton Park before the transfer window closes.

He added: ‘You never know what’s going to happen in the next two weeks and if we can improve the squad even further then that’s great.’

