Kenny Jackett lauded the latest work being undertaken to ensure the Fratton Park match-day experience continues to be a cherished one for Pompey’s loyal supporters.

The project costing six-figures is under way to upgrade Fratton Park and the renovation involves the construction of a new South Stand roof, as well as the enhancement of cladding on the stand’s back.

Since Monday, scaffolding is up on the outside of the South Stand, with work aimed for completion within five months.

A key priority of club owners Tornante and chief executive Mark Catlin is to ensure fans continue to have the best home to cheer and support their team.

While Blues supporters await the long-term blueprint on Fratton Park’s future, the crucial improvements will finally resolve flooding issues which for a long period have blighted fans on match days and areas underneath the stand.

Jackett is happy to see the work start and feels it shows the commitment of the owners to the fans.

Kenny Jackett. Picture: Sean Ryan

The Pompey boss said: ‘We must maintain what we all know which is Fratton Park is a great place to play your football, it’s a very unique atmosphere.

‘Maintaining that and the safety of the supporters, with the whole thing coming up to scratch, is very good news.

‘Preserving Fratton Park and us playing there and that unique atmosphere is a strength of ours as a club.

‘The work that is going to be done will only enhance that and shows very good commitment.’

Pompey take on Charlton on Saturday in a key match in the race to reach the Championship (5.30pm).

The Blues go into the game sitting fourth in League One and five points ahead of their fifth-placed hosts.

Jackett’s men then go to Walsall on Tuesday, before returning Fratton Park when they host Scunthorpe on Saturday, March 16.