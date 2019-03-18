Have your say

Pompey are capable of collecting maximum points from their remaining eight League One matches.

That is the view of Kenny Jackett as his side seek to secure a top-two finish and reach the Championship this season.

Omar Bogle (left) and Lee Brown celebrate Pompey's opener in their 2-0 success over Scunthorpe. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Fourth-placed Pompey were 2-0 winners over Scunthorpe on Saturday and closed the gap on Barnsley in second.

Goals in the final 20 minutes from Omar Bogle and Jamal Lowe ensured the Blues took advantage of the Tykes being held to a goalless draw at Doncaster on Friday night.

Pompey failed to climb above third-placed Sunderland, though.

The Black Cats defeated Walsall 2-1, with the Blues remaining two points adrift having played a game more.

The race for a top-two finish hotting up – Jackett wants his troops to build a head of steam.

The Pompey boss said: ‘We have to aim for it (taking maximum points), we can do it.

‘Portsmouth is a club that can gain momentum very quickly.

‘There’s a fantastic crowd here and if they feel it that can drive us on.

‘It is something that we should be aiming for, doing everything we can to do and as a club are capable of.

‘Our gap between the top-two is four points with eight games to go at the moment, but Sunderland are still in there as well.

‘We have to just keep the pressure on, doing everything we can.

‘The points available is still 24 points, a lot can happen in that and we’re looking for a swing.

‘But if we don’t play well, keeping our foot on the accelerator then it won’t happen.

‘We have to keep believing, keep going for that.’

Jackett is still eager for Pompey to finish the season in good form – even if they do miss out on automatic promotion.

The Blues should clinch a play-off place at the very least.

And the boss understands the importance of entering potentially three additional matches with impetus.

‘Ultimately, if it’s the play-offs that we qualify for we want to go into that playing well, winning games and playing with confidence,’ Jackett said.

‘The three teams that go up will be three good teams, there are some good teams in this league.’