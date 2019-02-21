Have your say

Kenny Jackett is adamant Pompey can turn their promotion fortunes around against Barnsley.

The Blues head into Saturday’s crunch meeting with the Tykes winless in their past seven League One games.

After starting the year top of League One, Jackett’s men dropped to fourth in the table after the 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

In contrast, Barnsley have been in rampant form.

They’re unbeaten in their past 12 league matches – picking up nine victories and three draws – and have moved into the top two.

A success is badly needed from Jackett’s troops if they’re to get their Championship charge back on track.

And the Pompey boss believes his troops can deliver a success.

Jackett said: ‘Yes, I do (think Pompey can turn their form around).

‘We’re on a run of draws and want them to be wins.

‘For the players, they haven’t shown any lack of application or commitment which has made us hard to beat.

‘But we obviously want to be better than hard to beat and turning it into the quality we need to get wins.’

Pompey have drawn their past four league outings against Doncaster, Plymouth, Southend and Bristol Rovers.

While Jackett has been pleased with the resolve his troops have displayed, he knows more quality is needed.

The boss added: '’They’re looking forward to it, working hard and showing desire to be successful.

‘They’ve showing no lack of character, heart or determination not to get beaten, which are what you need.

‘We obviously then, at the right time, want to find the right combination and quality that can get us the successive wins and run we need.’