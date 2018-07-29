Kenny Jackett: Pompey will be ready if Jamal Lowe faces injury absence 

Kenny Jackett assessed Jamal Lowe’s injury and insisted: We’ll be ready if he is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The former Hampton & Richmond talent limped out of Pompey’s 1-1 draw with FC Utrecht on Saturday.

Midway through the second half, Lowe went down after hurting his ankle and was replaced by Gareth Evans in the 62nd minute.

The popular winger’s complaint isn’t initially thought to be too bad and he will be checked over by the Blues’ medical team on Monday.

It’s poor timing for both Lowe and Jackett with the League One campaign starting against Luton Town on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the boss believes his side will be able to cope if their chief assist maker from last season is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Jackett is confident it will be ‘no problem’ if someone has to take Lowe’s starting berth against the Hatters.

He said: ‘It was an ankle problem and we’ll see how it settles down. He seemed to just roll his ankle - it's not too bad.

‘We'll see how he is over the next few days. Hopefully he is okay. If it’s not Jamal then it will be someone else.

‘We’ll lose somebody at some stage – it does happen. We have to be ready as a club and a squad to be able to fill in.

‘If the focus goes onto somebody else then that’s no problem. As a club that’s what you have to cater for because at some stage (of the season) injuries happen.’