Kenny Jackett insists Pompey must be ready to pounce if any of the teams above them drop points.

And the boss remains optimistic his side can still be promoted automatically from League One.

The Blues sit fourth in the table on 65 points, with 11 games remaining this season.

They trail leaders Luton by 10 points, while second-placed Barnsley are on 70 points and Sunderland, in third, a further two points adrift.

Pompey travel to fifth-placed Charlton (60 points) today in what’s a must-win game if they’re to keep their top-two ambitions alive.

Jackett conceded the Blues are waiting on the trio above to slip up.

If that does happen, he knows it’s crucial his troops capitalise.

The manager said: ‘I feel we need to win and then need to come off and see if other teams have drawn or lost.

‘A five-point gap can be changed. We’re getting to the stage where we need a real good points total out of the remaining 11 games, which we’re capable of, and other people need to slip up – that’s how it feels.

‘It can happen (still reaching the top two), definitely.

‘It’s pretty easy to draw a couple of games and not play badly and someone else to win a couple of games.

‘As ever, all we need to concentrate on is us winning games and not other people slipping up.

‘If we don’t win then it won’t happen anyway.

‘We have to concentrate on ourselves and see where it takes us.

‘It does look like sixth place will get 75 points. Unless you do get up there someone else will.

‘As you do get down towards the last 10 or 12 games then it is direct competition with the sides around you – and it is now.

‘There’s no point using all your emotional energy looking at other sides and what they do because you miss the point and that’s to win.’

As things stand, Pompey will have to go through the play-offs in their bid to reach the Championship this term.

Sunderland, Charlton and Doncaster occupy the other top-six positions, with Peterborough outside only on goal difference.

Although Jackett hasn’t ruled out eighth-placed Blackpool making a late charge, he feels the play-off picture is unlikely to drastically change.

The Blues boss added: ‘We need a good run and a sprint finish.

‘The sides around us don’t lose many games. Sunderland have lost four games all season, Charlton are a big club and then there’s Doncaster and Peterborough.

‘Blackpool will still think they’ve got an outside chance and I’m not dispelling them at all, but I do think it’s six from the top seven.’