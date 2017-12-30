Key Pompey man will deserve ‘decent’ offer if form continues

Have your say

Danny Rose has been pinpointed as a key man in Pompey’s promotion form.

And it’s the midfielder’s impressive return to prominence which has promoted the opening of discussions over a new contract.

Blues assistant manager Joe Gallen believes a ‘decent’ offer will have to be presented to the 29-year-old if his displays continue in the same vein they presently are.

Rose’s return to the starting XI has coincided with Kenny Jackett’s men hitting a run of eight wins from 10 outings.

With his deal up in the summer, tentative talks have started over new terms for the League Two title-winner.

Gallen can’t see how a contract would not be tabled if Rose continues to stand out.

He said: ‘He’s done fantastically since coming back in.

‘At the start of the season he lost his way but has come back in – and come back very strong. He’s been a big part of the improved results really.

‘He brings experience and isn’t afraid to play at Portsmouth.

‘He’s got a very good left foot, a good brain and is a good talker. That’s important.

‘He plays like a number four, a defensive midfielder who’s behind the ball a lot.

‘He’s a good organiser and a neat and tidy footballer.

‘I think he deserves the opportunity to discuss another contract. I think there’s been a conversation between Kenny and him.

‘I think Danny was quoted as saying there’s been some early discussions. That’s where I am with it and I don’t know anymore.

‘But if he keeps performing as he’s been performing it will be very difficult not to make him a decent offer.’

With Pompey’s team make-up continuing to have a young feel, Gallen feels Rose has offered nous and experience to dovetail with the youthful energy present.

He said: ‘He brings leadership and experience to a side which is reasonably young.

‘When we play most sides, if we took an average age we’d probably come out younger than the opposition.

‘That’s a positive thing. We have some academy products playing and starting games.

‘We had three the other day – Brandon, Ben and Conor – which is good going.

‘You do need that, though, you do need the other side. It doesn’t have to be age but it’s confidence, experience, leadership and talking.

‘You do require that, particularly at centre-back and in holding-midfield positions.

‘They are normally the leaders of the team. It’s the engine room. They can make mistakes those players but because of their experience they don’t go under.

‘They understand mistakes can be made but they understand and can instantly play just as well.

‘A younger player can make a mistake in front of a big crowd at Portsmouth and it can go two ways.

‘It’s hard. You don’t need a team full of experienced players but you do need a team of hungry players – and Danny’s certainly proved hungry of late.’