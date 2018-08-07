Key Pompey threat sets goal target

Jamal Lowe has set a 15-goal target this season.

And Pompey’s key attacking threat aims to back up that return with an additional 15 assists.

Pompey winger Jamal Lowe. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Lowe believes the lofty ambition is attainable as he aims to help the Blues reach the Championship this term.

The 24-year-old opened his goal account on the opening day with the w inner against Luton at Fratton Park.

Lowe knows the onus will be on him to provide much of Pompey’s forward impetus this season.

And it’s a mantle the former non-league ace is more than willing to embrace as he confidently goes on the hunt for goals and assists.

Lowe said: ‘We’ ve worked off a solid base this summer.

‘That gives the wingers some freedom to get among the goals and crosses.

‘ I want to get some momentum like the team.

‘Goals-wise, it’s always nice to get among it and I just want that to continue now.

‘I want 15 goals – 15 goals and 15 assists.

‘Last season I was 11 (assists) and nine (goals).

‘ The target was 10 and 10 so I kind of scraped it as an average. Now, though, I want 15 of each.

‘I think it’s 100-per-cent realistic.

‘I think we are going to be capable of scoring goals from different areas this season.

There's people like Ronan (Curtis), Oli (Hawkins) and Pits (Pitman). There’s going to be goals coming from all over the place.’

Pompey will look to build on the opening-day win at Blackpool this weekend.

The Tangerines picked up a 0-0 draw at Wycombe at the weekend as they aim for an maiden win on home soil.

Kenny Jackett's men are looking for home comforts themselves, with the Fratton Park win on Saturday their first game in a run of seven home matches from the first 11 fixtures.

Lowe has no doubt about the importance of making the most of that and ensuring his team’s stomping ground is an intimidating place to visit.

He added: ‘It’s going to be important. That home support is going to be massive for us.

‘Even when he were under the cosh they stayed with us against Luton.

‘It’s good to have that many home games at the start of the season. We need to make the most of it.

‘Even with the performance not being top-notch or the most attractive, the fans stood by us.

‘They saw we were putting our bodies on the line defensively, but we need to build on what we’ve started and get back to work for Blackpool.’