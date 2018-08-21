Knight: I’m fairly confident ahead of Portsmouth’s trip to Bristol Rovers 

It was such a great result against Oxford United on Saturday.

Give the boys their due, Pompey took their chances in the second half and it has been a great start to the season.

Pompey celebrate Jamal Lowe's first goal against Oxford. Picture: Joe Pepler

Confidence will be high and we go to a Bristol Rovers side tonight who haven’t set the world on fire so far this season.

You’d think we’ll go there and get a victory.

I’m fairly confident and buoyant ahead of the trip there.

We can get a minimum of at least four points from our first two away games but, without getting too carried away, we can get six.

It’s the best start for 30 years, going back to my day. We played Shrewsbury, Leeds and Leicester and I managed to keep two cleans sheets in the latter two games.

It’s always nice to get that confidence and momentum going because that’s important in all sports and anything in life.

I also think there is more to come for us and that bodes well for the future.

Ben Thompson had an excellent game against Oxford.

I was talking to the U’s’ first-teach coach, Shaun Derry, at the game on Saturday.

He loves coming back and loved his time at the club because of the passionate supporters.

Shaun believes the Fratton faithful will like Thompson because he will put his foot in and is a proper player.

There were bits in Thompson's play that raised an eyebrow or two.

I don’t want to put too much pressure on him but there were a couple of times when he made a challenge or two then picked a pass.

Thompson looked forward and had vision. We have been crying out for a creative midfield player and he could hopefully be the one.

When former players come up against the Blues, they always seem to raise their game.

Kyle Bennett will be one to keep our eye on. We have got to focus on what we do but can’t allow Kyle to have any opportunities.

It will be nice to see him and he had a great time at Pompey. He’s part of a group that created a bit of history for the club, but we need to focus on ourselves.

Alternatively, Lee Brown goes back to Bristol Rovers and it will be quite an emotional return for him so soon after leaving – it’ll be very strange for him.