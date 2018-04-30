Knight: Only way for Pompey No1 to bounce back is to learn from error

He would have wanted the Gigg Lane pitch to open and swallow him up.

Luke McGee made a mistake at Bury, and us goalkeepers know when you make a mistake it usually leads to a goal.

It was never going to be a worldie which won a typical end-of-season affair on Saturday.

The game was not great, had 0-0 written all over it, and the only way that was going to change was if there was a mistake.

Unfortunately, that came from Luke, who’s got caught in possession trying a Cruyff turn and gifted the home side the only goal.

I’ve been there before. I’ve been in exactly the game position as our keeper.

The only way to bounce back is learn from it.

Without being too flippant, Luke will know not to do that again, and will either put his foot through it or pass out to a defender next time.

I was learning things until the day I retired and it will no doubt be the same for him.

It’s funny, really, because I made 801 appearances for Pompey and the one thing everyone remembers is the mistake with Noel Blake against Wimbledon!

That’s what us keepers have to put up with.

Luke has put his hands up to the error, and you could see from his reaction he knew it was his fault.

You have to put these things right – and that’s what he will be looking to do against Peterborough this weekend.

The player of the season will also be presented this weekend – and Matt Clarke will get my vote.

Clarkey has been outstanding all campaign and his consistency over the whole season makes him stand out.

I’m sure there will be a lot of clubs hovering around him across the summer, and it will be interesting to see what happens.

Jamal Lowe has been brilliant and the challenge for him now will be to build on his first full season.

Without Brett Pitman’s goals we could’ve been in trouble, too, and he’s delivered that 23-goal return despite a period of injury.

I can’t sign off without giving my congratulations to Hawks after winning the National League.

And I’d like to do the same to Mr McInnes and the chaps at Gosport for staying up. I’m sure they’ll now have a more stable future.