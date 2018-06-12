Knight: Pompey boss has addressed areas he felt needed strengthening... England could be pleasant surprise

Have your say

Legend Alan Knight gives his verdict on new-boys Tom Naylor and Lee Brown, as well as the Three Lions’ World Cup chances...

Tom Naylor has come in as a holding midfielder.

Everyone has went on about strengthening the engine room and hopefully he can add to that and give us that extra edge.

Meanwhile, brings experience at left-back.

He’s an out-and-out full-back and adds to the experience Kenny felt needed to be address.

We had quite a young back five, including the keeper, last season when you look at it.

So an older header alongside them will hopefully bring more clean sheets.

The manager is obviously bringing the players he wants to get the balance in his side.

He’s looked at things from last season and identified where needs strengthening.

The proof will then be in the pudding once they are playing.

Kenny Jackett has been able to bring in a few numbers on a permanent basis.

That gives the player a bit more stability themselves.

They are Pompey players rather than loanees.

Loans are fine but I always feel it is better to have a player who is attached to the club.

They have more affinity to the club, although loans are a big part of the game.

I know I’m saying this again but it’s a big opportunity for these new players.

They know themselves they’re coming to a huge club and a big attraction is the supporters.

Meanwhile, the World Cup starts on Thursday and I think Enland might pleasantly surprise us.

I don’t think we’re going to be the most attractive, silky side but we could upset one or two teams.

People have talked about the keeping situation but I think they’ll do okay and will only gain from the experience going forward like all the players will.

We shouldn’t get our hopes up too much but should not get too down about things, either.

England have gone with experience before and they’ve not done very well in the past.

We’ve gone with players who have played tournaments together, so why not have a go?

Even if was the worst-case scenario and don’t get out of the group then we should stick with those players.

They are the best we have got at that age and we need a bit of continuity.

The FA have invested heavily in it and I do like the idea of keeping the continuity of the age groups carrying on.

Overall, I fancy France to be crowned winners.