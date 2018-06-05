Knight: Pompey keeper situation is healthy

The arrival of Craig MacGillivray means there will be good competition between himself and Luke McGee for the No1 goalkeeper’s spot.

It also means Alex Bass can go out on loan.

It was frustrating for Bassy last season sat on the bench, before he got a taste of action at the end of the campaign.

Now it means he can go out on loan, which he needs.

He wants that and hopefully gets to go and play at a decent level.

For Luke and Craig, there will be a level of competition that will hopefully make them both raise their games – and that is something that you need.

I’ll be honest, people have said I wasn’t pushed hard enough back in my day at certain stages.

But I did feel various keepers pushed me.

You can sometimes rest on your laurels a little bit if you are not being put under pressure to keep your place in the team.

It’s a great opportunity for MacGillivray to kick-start his career and we will see how he gets on.

He obviously kept a clean sheet playing for Shrewsbury at Fratton Park last season.

On a whole for me, I feel a lot of clubs don’t take goalkeeping seriously enough in this country.

Look what happened to Liverpool in the final of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

They didn’t address the fact they didn’t have a proper keeper.

Liverpool spent millions on a centre-half in Virgil van Dijk, who, don’t get me wrong, is decent.

But they spent cheap on a goalie (Loris Karius) and it cost them.

It was the same at Pompey when we lost out in the play-offs in 2016.

That season, we used eight goalkeepers.

When we got in a decent keeper at that level in David Forde the following season, he nearly broke the record for clean sheets and we won the league and clinched promotion.

I know I’m biased, but having a decent keeper is important for any team that is looking to get promoted or go anywhere, while it could turn around and bite England on the backside in the World Cup.

It also looks like Pompey are going to chuck most of the budget at getting an experienced central-midfielder.