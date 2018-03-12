Knight: Pompey must get back to basics to end poor run

It was certainly a game of two halves on Saturday.

I thought Pompey played with a lot of intensity in the first half and got a lot of the ball against Gillingham.

But, unfortunately, it was the same old story.

Jamal Lowe took his goal very well and then he had an opportunity not long after that when he broke free – Connor Ronan showed great vision – but he just hesitates when trying to get on to his better foot.

Fair enough, it was a decent challenge, but if that goes in then it might have been a different story.

Gillingham upped their game after half-time and fair play to them.

Obviously, Steve Lovell would have had a few words at the break because they were second to everything and they came out and scored after three minutes into the second half.

It was a well-taken goal and put us right on the back foot.

Conor Wilkinson showed a lot of skill.

Fingers are being pointed around from all over the place and Christian Burgess is getting a bit of grief.

However, it was a great touch from the lad and there’s not a lot that you can do when someone’s touch is that good.

I’m obviously going to stick up for Luke McGee in regards to the Gills’ second goal.

He had people running across him when the ball was whipped in.

It’s difficult when the ball goes into that corridor of uncertainty and the ball nestled into the far corner.

Gillingham’s third goal was a great finish. Lowe got caught in possession but Lee Martin puts it away brilliantly.

The result flattered Gillingham a bit, but I can’t say they didn’t deserve to win on the day.

It’s a tough one to take and we need to start getting clean sheets.

We haven’t had one in 12 games and I know Luke is desperate to get one under his belt after going on a good run of shut-outs earlier in the season – it’s quite a remarkable turnaround.

We’re conceding too many at one end and not taking our chances at the other.

People are getting frustrated but we have got a horrendous injury list.

Hopefully, a few faces will be back soon and that will give the gaffer a few more options.

Kenny Jackett didn’t use the excuse of losing Oli Hawkins so late ahead of the game – fair play to him.

But in these sorts of runs you go back to basics, which we were doing earlier in the campaign.

The boys have got to find that belief again and I’m sure they will turn it around.

We’ve got to play ourselves out of this poor run of form.

That is the only way the Blues can do it.