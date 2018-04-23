Knight: Pompey need a mini-miracle

It’s going to take a mini-miracle to reach the play-offs, let’s be honest.

For it to happen now, everything depends on other teams losing. Even if we win our remaining two games, every other team in contention has to lose.

You never know, funny things do happen in football, but I think it is now out of reach.

At the weekend, you were looking for a reaction from the players following the Bradford defeat. A big game, a big crowd, but we never got going.

I don’t mean to be disrespectful to Charlton, they did a job and deserved to win, I’m not taking that away from them. But they were not out of this world in their 1-0 win.

You compare how we played against Wigan to Saturday and you cannot help but be disappointed with it all.

Overall, however, there has been progress. It was promotion last year and this time around we’re looking like finishing just outside the League One play-offs.

If you want to continue progress, next year should be the minimum of the play-offs.

That is the nature of the beast – and I am sure Kenny Jackett also wants to take the next step.

It’s that old cliché about if somebody said before the start of the season we would finish in the top half and just outside play-offs then would you be happy?

I think we all would. We have punched a little above our weight this season and all credit to them for that.

Of course, another disappointment about Saturday was the groin injury to Jack Whatmough, which has ruled him out of our final two games.

He came back from knee surgery to hit the ground running and demonstrate what a good player he is.

This injury is frustrating for Jack, but it gives him time during the close season to get fully fit for the next campaign.

Everyone knows he has the capabilities of being a very, very good centre-half and he has built a good partnership with Matt Clarke.

He’s done brilliantly to come back from all the stuff to do with his knee and a lot of credit has to go to the medical staff and surgeons.

It can be a lonely time, you need mental strength, and Jack has that in spades, working incredibly hard.

See you back soon, pal.