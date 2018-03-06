Knight: Worthy inductees into Pompey history

We’re approaching another Hall of Fame, with more worthy inductees.

And it’s great to see three of my team-mates among those to be recognised on Friday evening.

Don’t believe what people tell you, I am not old enough to have played alongside Alex Wilson, the posthumous entry.

Meanwhile, former Pompey Ladies player Gemma Hillier is an excellent addition and one I am fully behind.

I know there have been some dissenting voices about it, but she has been a great servant for the ladies so why not?

We are all part of the same club and I have no qualms about Gemma taking her place in the Hall of Fame, it is thoroughly deserved.

The remaining three are Alan Rogers, Mark Hateley and Mick Kennedy.

Starting with Alan, we played in two promotion sides together and he was an elegant winger with an excellent delivery.

Wingers come in all shapes and sizes and can be frustrating, but his delivery was very consistent, as Terry Brisley will no doubt agree with his far-post goals.

Frank Burrows signed him, but Bobby Campbell also recognised he had a player of quality.

Rogers was never particularly known for tracking back and making tackles, but would push the full-backs towards their own goal and put the ball in good areas with his delivery.

Most wingers back in the day had their tricks and his was that step-over, it was very effective.

Next is Hateley, who was not at the club very long but his record in that short period of time was remarkable.

I recall being in the England under-21s against Greece at Fratton Park and he was also in the squad. You could see in training the talent he possessed.

I’d say that Campbell shocked the football world by getting Hateley to drop down from Coventry to join us, while it was also a bit of a gamble for the striker.

But it paid off – and within a year he was an England international and signed by AC Milan.

Finally, we have Kennedy, who was part of a close-knit group – and the leader.

Mick didn’t like to socialise outside of that group, his peers within the PFA probably wanted to beat him up, but he led by example on and off the pitch.

We had that bond – and when it came to match days would die for each other.

Unfortunately, his reputation preceded him and he didn’t get as many accolades for footballing prowess that his talent deserved.

This Hall of Fame entry is a long time coming.