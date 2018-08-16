Lack of Rose minutes has Pompey fans debating

Have your say

KENNY JACKETT has acknowledged Danny Rose needs crucial minutes to get up to speed.

After breaking his leg last season, the popular midfielder has featured for just 24 minutes so far this term.

Danny Rose. Picture: Ben Queenborough

He came off the bench in the win at Blackpool last Saturday, but Rose failed to make Jackett’s match-day squads against Luton Town and AFC Wimbledon.

On Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk, the Fratton faithful have had their say on whether Rose should be handed more minutes by his manager.

Despite having the likes of Tom Naylor and Ben Close to compete with, Keir Prince believes the Bristol-born talent is Pompey’s best central-midfield option.

Prince said: ‘Just have to look at last season and how our form dropped when he was out of the side.

Danny Rose. Picture: Ben Queenborough

‘A fully fit and firing Danny Rose is our best centre-midfielder, no doubt about it.’

Barrie Jenkins agrees with Prince and believes Rose is Jackett’s strongest option to occupy his engine room.

He said: ‘Even with lack of match fitness he’s far better than what we have.’

With the former Manchester United trainee returning from such a bad injury, Michael Stephenson feels his recovery would be aided if there was a reserve team at Fratton Park.

‘This is when Pompey desperately needed a reserve side,’ he said.

‘Danny is currently far from his best and he can't be risked in the league. It wouldn't be the first time a player has struggled coming back from a bad injury.

‘We can only wish him well and good progress.

‘In the meantime, Kenny Jackett should sort out his best combination in midfield and stick with it.’

Yet Martin Piercy agreed with Jackett regarding Rose’s current situation.

He believes the Pompey boss is the best judge of what’s needed.

‘Most of us would want Rose back but, to be fair, we have no idea how close he is to match fitness or how sharp he is to play yet,’ said Piercy.

‘Despite what some may keep telling us, I think Kenny Jackett is the best judge.’

Andy Skelton wasn’t impressed by Rose during his cameo at Blackpool.

But he feels the 30-year-old needs more minutes under his belt.

He said: ‘Rose looked well off the pace when he came on at Blackpool...can only get better by playing.’

Have you read?

Why Conor Chaplin can still be Pompey's game-changer

Portsmouth refuse to gamble in loan market

Pompey boss recognises hunger of midfield duo

Pompey's unlikely goal supply lauded