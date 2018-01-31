Lalkovic completes Pompey departure

Milan Lalkovic has completed his Pompey exit.

The Slovakian winger has left the Blues by mutual consent, after reaching a compromise over the remainder of his contract which expired in June.

Lalkovic, 25, moved to Fratton Park from Walsall in 2016 but was dogged by injuries throughout his time on the south coast.

This term, an ongoing Achilles problem restricted the former Chelsea man to just two appearances and in total he featured in just 18 games and scored one goal.

Kenny Jacket thanked Lalkovic for his efforts and wished him well for the future.

The Pompey boss said: ‘Milan has been unfortunate with injuries this season, but has been nothing but professional since I’ve been working with him.

‘We have a number of options in that area of the pitch, so we felt it best for both parties if he moved on.

‘But we thank Milan for all his efforts and wish him well in the next stage of his football career.’