Landing a striker like Eisa would be great business

Have your say

The debate continues to rage between Pompey fans on The News' various platforms.

And Pompey’s interest in Mo Eisa along with the future of Conor Chaplin continues to dominate.

Pompey target Mo Eisa, left, in action against Coventry

Eisa is attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs including Pompey while Coventry are leading the way in front of a number of clubs for Chaplin.

Here’s a selection of views on the big Blues talking point.

John Ellerton

Eisa scored more goals in one season in League Two than Chaplin did in three seasons. For me it's a no-brainer, Chaplin out and Eisa in would be excellent business.

Tom Andrews

Mo Eisa is young fast and got 25 goals in an average Cheltenham side, and was his first season in the football league.

That suggests he's a naturally gifted goalscorer and with him And pitman in our side it would be lethal. Also try and get Longstaff over the line he's very highly rated.

Bob Ford

League Two rubbish. Not worth it. Unproven in League One. Won't unseat Pitman. Expensive bench warmer. Keep Conor.

Kenny Jackett's Cost

Deal. Scoring for fun with the Robins....

Edward Walton

Sounds like Cheltenham are talking the price up every day.

I'm sure Mo would consider a move to Pompey as a great opportunity.

Anything over a million would be hard for a team like that to turn down as it would swell their coffers. I think we would need to have Mo in place before we let Conor go.

Mike Briscoe

Chaplin needs to play in a 4-4-2. He impressed more than Brett Pitman at Havant.

Tom Emmence

Jackett must either not really rate Chaplin or Chaplin wants first team football, if he's going to buy another youngster who's the same age to replace him. Be interested to find out what's going on in the background.

Shawn Woodward

Paying £1.5m for a League Two striker is too much.

We've seen before a striker does well for their club then don't live up to expectation so its a risk.

Rich Miles

If you sell Conor you’d better sign Messi or Ronaldo.