Last-man May seeking Pompey spot – and a new deal

In Adam May’s fledgling career, 2017 represented a breakthrough year.

Now he’s striving to ramp up his first-team involvement – and secure a new Pompey contract in the process.

With Scunthorpe on the horizon, May stands alone in the centre of midfield, a sole fit figure among Kenny Jackett’s playing squad.

Danny Rose is missing for the season, Stuart O’Keefe is still not ready to return, while the Blues are assessing Ben Close’s availability after hobbling out of action against Chelsea under-21s on Tuesday.

May only returned to the side on New Year’s Day at Bristol Rovers – now he’s an automatic choice in the Blues midfield.

Following a successful loan spell at Sutton United in the National League during the 2016-17 campaign, he has returned to Fratton Park to make 13 appearances.

The 20-year-old academy product numbers seven League One starts among that tally as he continues to blossom.

And with his current deal expiring in the summer, May is eager to build on his encouraging 2017.

He said: ‘Overall 2017 was good for me.

‘At Sutton the loan went well and I got some games under my belt, then coming back here and getting a run at the start of the season was a positive.

‘There was a little set-back with injury, but I’m back in the team now and it’s my chance again.

‘The start of the season was a fresh chance for me, for everyone, with a new manager and luckily I was shown a bit of faith. Playing those eight successive games helped me a lot.

‘As a young individual, especially being out on loan in the National League last year, you can see the step up massively.

‘I always knew the adjustment to League One would be difficult, even though at the start of the season I thought we did very well, having some good games and bad games.

‘For me, I learnt the tempo’s a lot higher, it’s a lot more physical, and that is a side of the game I need to work on – and I am working on. Hopefully I can take that into games coming up now.

‘In my last league game against Bristol Rovers I got my first assist for the club, although Oli (Hawkins) made it look a lot better than it actually was with a great header!

‘It’s what you want as a midfielder, what people thrive on, you want to get assists, you want to get goals.

‘The goals have been a bit limited at the moment, but assists are the next best thing for any midfielder.

‘I just want to show what I can do now I’m back in the team.’

May so far totals 20 Pompey appearances since handed a substitute debut outing against Bury in April 2015.

He only left his teens last month, reflecting encouraging progress from the home-grown prospect.

Ironically, Wolves tried to recruit him when Jackett was manager, albeit instigated by those looking after the youth set-up.

Still, May has been handed greater first-team responsibility this term and is keen to extend a deal which ends in June.

He added: ‘I’m looking to get a new contract here and that will come by hopefully playing well.’