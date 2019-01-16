League One and League Two transfer news LIVE: Celtic weigh up deal for Sunderland striker | West Ham target double League One switch | MK Dons sign ex-Premier League defender Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It's day 16 of the January window - meaning League One and Two clubs are at the halfway point in their transfer business. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Sunderland's Josh Maja. Picture: PA Portsmouth keeper can fight back – but must improve in two areas