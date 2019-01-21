League One and League Two transfer news LIVE: Portsmouth NOT close to signing winger | Sunderland boss confirms interest in international striker | Blackpool set to sign Newcastle United striker Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say There are just 10 days left for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Joe Pepler Thompson central to Millwall’s plans as Harris rules out Portsmouth return