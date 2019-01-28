League One and League Two transfer news LIVE: Portsmouth sign Premier League striker | Luton eye AFC Wimbledon star | Newport loanee recalled amid Manchester United and Chelsea interest Omar Bogle. Picture: Colin Farmery / Portsmouth FC Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say League One and Two clubs are into the final week of the transfer window - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Portsmouth fans travelling to Luton warned to expect heavy snow and potential travel disruptions Portsmouth to hold ticket ballot ahead of QPR Cup replay