League One and League Two transfer news LIVE: Sunderland in talks with Celtic midfielder | Newport loanee recalled amid Manchester United and Chelsea interest | Blackpool striker departs on loan Newport County's English striker Antoine Semenyo (left). Picture: Getty Images Portsmouth to hold ticket ballot ahead of QPR Cup replay A big few days ahead for Portsmouth after proving Championship worth