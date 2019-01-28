League One and League Two transfer news LIVE: Sunderland set to sign ex-midfielder | Newport loanee recalled amid Manchester United and Chelsea interest | Barnsley eye Scottish defender Newport County's English striker Antoine Semenyo (left). Picture: Getty Images Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say League One and Two clubs are into the final week of the transfer window - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. A big few days ahead for Portsmouth after proving Championship worth