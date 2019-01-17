League One and League Two transfer news LIVE: Sunderland target breaks silence over move | Fleetwood Town eye former Liverpool midfielder | Southampton striker on trial at Bristol Rovers Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It's day 17 of the January window - meaning League One and Two clubs have past the halfway point in their transfer business. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Jordan Rossiter (centre) has been linked with a move to Fleetwood Town. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Portsmouth loanee recalled by Aston Villa