League One: Barton claims first Fleetwood win

Joey Barton claimed his first win as Fleetwood manager with a 2-0 League One victory at Oxford.

Summer signing Ched Evans fired Fleetwood ahead with his first goal since December 2016 and Paddy Madden settled matters with a late penalty.

There was also a first for Accrington at Bristol Rovers as Sean McConville's brace gave Stanley a historic win.

McConville opened the scoring after six minutes before Stefan Payne equalised late on.

But McConville struck again in the final minute to give Accrington their first win in the third tier of English football.

Barnsley are the early pace-setters after beating Bradford 2-0 to hold top spot on goal difference.

The points were sealed by Tom Bradshaw's diving header and Victor Adeboyejo's close-range finish.

Doncaster, Peterborough, Gillingham and Pompey also have 100-per-cent records after two games.

Grant McCann's Doncaster beat Wycombe 3-0, with Mallik Wilks (55), Joe Wright (78) and John Marquis (80) all second-half scorers.

Peterborough trailed to Ian Henderson's 17th-minute penalty at Rochdale, but bounced back to comfortably win 4-1.

Jason Cummings, on loan from Nottingham Forest, Mark O'Hara and Matt Godden were all on target before the break.

O'Hara added another in stoppage time for his third goal in two games.

Gillingham fought back to beat Burton 3-1 after Liam Boyce's 26th-minute header had put the Brewers in front.

Substitute Tom Eaves (35 and 77) scored twice, his first coming just two minutes after he had been introduced, with Luke O'Neill (51) also on target.

Sunderland are sixth after drawing 1-1 at Luton. Josh Maya scored then Matty Pearson equalised.

Charlton overcame Shrewsbury 2-1, with Karlan Ahearne-Grant claiming an injury-time winner.

Lenell John-Lewis equalised for the Shrews seven minutes from time after Lyle Taylor had put Charlton ahead just after the hour-mark.

There were 1-1 draws between Plymouth and Southend and Scunthorpe and Walsall.

Graham Carey put Plymouth ahead from the spot, but Jason Demetriou also converted a penalty for Southend.

Zeli Ismail's penalty gave Walsall a share of the spoils after Lee Novak's first goal of the season, while AFC Wimbledon and Coventry fought out a goalless draw in south-west London.