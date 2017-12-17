League One: Cook’s Wigan look four-ward

Have your say

Wigan Athletic consolidated their place at the top of League One with a 4-0 win at struggling AFC Wimbledon.

Midfielder Michael Jacobs broke the deadlock for Paul Cook’s side on 57 minutes before the Dons had midfielder Harry Forrester dismissed.

Nick Powell made it 2-0 on 73 minutes and Max Power went on to add a third.

Substitute Ivan Toney then completed the rout in stoppage-time.

Shrewsbury Town remain second after a 1-0 home win over Blackpool.

They secured all three points thanks to a 54th-minute goal from midfielder Jon Nolan.

Blackburn Rovers are still third after they beat play-off hopefuls Charlton Athletic 2-0 at Ewood Park.

An own goal from Leon Best on 30 minutes and Danny Graham’s stoppage-time strike did the damage against the Addicks.

Fourth-placed Bradford City snatched a 2-1 win at Southend United.

A last-minute late penalty from Charlie Wyke made the difference as they Bantams clinched maximum points ar Roots Hall.

Striker Dominic Poleon had put the visitors in front early on.

But Southend winger Stephen McLaughlin equalised with 15 minutes left.

However, there was late drama when Ryan Leonard was sent off and Wyke made no mistake with his penalty kick.

Play-off chasing Scunthorpe United also had a man sent off as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by MK Dons.

The Iron took the lead on 27 minutes at Glanford Park through midfielder Hakeeb Adelakun.

Kieran Agard equalised but Scunthorpe regained the lead immediately through Kevin van Veen.

Scunthorpe were reduced to 10 men during first-half stoppage-time when midfielder Neal Bishop was shown a straight red card for striking Chuks Aneke with his elbow.

And MK Dons made their advantage count as midfielder Aneke equalised on 66 minutes.

Gillingham pulled clear of the relegation zone with a 4-1 home victory over Bristol Rovers.

Mark Byrne scored from a rebound after his initial penalty had been saved at the Priestfield Stadium.

Alex Lacey headed in a second on 37 minutes.

Midfielder Josh Parker then made it 3-0 soon after the restart.

Byrne scored again after the break before missing a hat-trick chance in the 65th minute when he shot wide from the penalty spot.

Liam Sercombe netted a consolation for Rovers in stoppage-time.

Northampton Town won for the first time in five league games – beating Walsall 2-1.

Erhun Oztumer had given the Saddlers the lead after just 70 seconds.

Northampton, though, were soon back on level terms when Chris Long headed home.

And the Cobblers striker scored again in the 41st minute.

Both teams finished with 10 men when Northampton striker Matt Crooks and Walsall’s Amadou Bakayoko were dismissed late on.

Semi Ajayi scored a last-gasp equaliser as 10-man Rotherham United fought back to draw 1-1 with Plymouth Argyle.

The Millers had defender Richard Wood dismissed after half-time.

Ryan Taylor then headed Plymouth in front with eight minutes left.

Former Pompey striker Eoin Doyle equalised with just two minutes left to earn Oldham Athletic a 1-1 draw at Doncaster Rovers.

Donny had gone in front just before the hour when defender Andy Butler headed in.

Rochdale picked up a point with a goalless home draw against Oxford United but results elsewhere saw them drop into the bottom four.