League One: Cummings strikes late to keep Posh top

Jason Cummings scored an 89th-minute winner at Charlton to keep Peterborough United top of League One ahead of Pompey on goal difference.

Both the Posh and Pompey have now got four wins from four matches.

Charlton, meanwhile, are left with only four points from four games.

Kieffer Moore hit a hat-trick as Barnsley continued their bright start to the season with a thumping 4-0 success at Rochdale.

The Tykes now have 10 points from the first four games.

Brad Potts had earlier opened the scoring for them and by 48 minutes it was 3-0 and game over.

Moore completed his treble in the 68th minute.

Walsall also have 10 points and they are in fourth place thanks to a 3-1 win at Wimbledon.

Sunderland are in fifth position and Doncaster are sixth.

Both teams have seven points.

Sunderland didn’t play, while Doncaster got a 0-0 draw at home to Shrewsbury.

Luton beat Southend 2-0 and Blackpool saw off Coventry by the same score.

Accrington won 3-2 away at Oxford who remain bottom of the table and are still without a point.

Wycombe hit back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw at Plymouth.

Matt Bloomfield scored in the 84th minute for the Chairboys.

Freddie Ladapo had put the home side ahead after just four minutes.

Jack Payne struck the only goal as Bradford beat Burton 1-0.