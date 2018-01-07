League One: Diagouraga nets for Pilgrims before Fleetwood switch

Have your say

Northampton Town gave their League One survival hopes a timely boost with a 3-1 win over Southend United on Saturday.

Three defeats on the spin had left the Cobblers deep in the relegation mire.

But they moved to within two points of safety thanks to goals from John-Joe O’Toole, Matt Grimes and Alex Revell.

Jason Demetriou had cancelled out O’Toole’s early opener with a penalty.

Southend have lost six of their last seven in the league.

Plymouth Argyle extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 3-0 win over bottom-club Bury.

Argyle got off to a flying start when former Pompey midfielder Toumani Diagouraga, who has since moved to Fleetwood, dived full length to head home David Fox’s 30-yard free-kick.

Graham Carey followed up his saved penalty for 2-0.

Bury were reduced to 10 men when Ryan Lowe was sent off on the hour mark.

And Antoni Sarcevic smashed in Plymouth’s third as the hosts made the most of their numerical advantage.

Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi’s strike secured Charlton Athletic their first victory in nine league games in a 1-0 Valley triumph over strugglers Oldham.

Former Pompey forward Ricky Holmes hit the bar from 30 yards for the Addicks.

Substitute Alex Mowatt made an instant impact as Oxford United beat Blackpool 1-0.

With his first touch, Mowatt delivered a free-kick for Jon Obika to glance home the winner.