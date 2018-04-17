League One: Grigg moves Wigan three points clear

Wigan moved three points clear at the top of League One thanks to Will Grigg’s late winner at home to Oxford United.

Michael Jacobs had seen a first-half shot come back off the bar before Grigg netted the only goal of the game with three minutes remaining.

Will Grigg.

Rotherham improved their play-off chances with a 1-0 success at Gillingham thanks to Will Vaulks, who shot into the bottom corner after 20 minutes.

But third-placed Shrewsbury saw their automatic-promotion hopes fade with a 2-0 defeatto top-six pushing Charlton, whose goals came from Jason Pearce and Josh Magennis – both inside the last 16 minutes.

Already-relegated Bury showed some fight to draw 3-3 at Doncaster.

Rovers took the lead after two minutes when James Coppinger’s cross was headed in at the back post by Andy Butler.

Doncaster extended their lead with 30 minutes gone with a clever lofted finish from John Marquis but a Niall Mason own goal seven minutes before half-time gave Bury a way back into the game.

Jay O’Shea’s penalty brought Bury level six minutes into the second half and the visitors were ahead nine minutes later when George Miller struck, only for Doncaster to earn a draw through Andy Boyle’s header.

Rochdale were held to a goalless draw at home by Oldham after missing a penalty. The home side were awarded the spot kick for a foul on Joe Thompson after 30 minutes but Joe Rafferty’s effort was saved by Johnny Placide.