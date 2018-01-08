League One: January transfer round-up

Have your say

We take a look at all of the League One transfers in the January transfer window so far....

Fleetwood will be hoping they can improve their position of 13th after making three signings.

Their first move was agreeing a deal for striker Paddy Madden from Scunthorpe for an undisclosed fee, reported to be in the region of £150,000.

The Cod Army have also added defender Gethin Jones from Everton for an undisclosed fee, as well as former Pompey loanee Toumani Diagouraga from Plymouth on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Northampton have been active as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink bids to steer the Cobblers out of the relegation zone.

His first signing was winger Hildeberto Pereira on loan from Legia Warsaw until the end of the season.

Northampton have strengthened further by bringing in Jack Bridge and Shay Facey from Southend and Manchester City respectively on permanent deals.

However, the Cobblers have seen loneee goalkeeper Matt Ingram return to QPR.

Basement-club Bury also look to drag themselves out of the drop zone with three new faces.

Sheffield United striker James Hanson, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Connor Ripley and Oldham defender Peter Clarke have all moved to Gigg Lane on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

Oldham have secured the signature of forward Patrick McEleney from Dundalk on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The Latics have also struck a loan deal for Celtic midfielder Kundai Benyu until the end of the campaign and Curaçaoan goalkeeper Zeus de la Paz on an 18-month contract.

Stephy Mavidid has joined play-off hopefuls Charlton for a second loan spell from Arsenal.

Walsall have completed the signing of George Dobson from Sparta Rotterdam on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Midfielder Cameron McGeehan has switched to Scunthorpe on loan for the remainder of the season from Barnsley.

MK Dons have strengthened their attack by loaning Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo until May.

Title-contenders Shrewsbury have added left-back Max Lowe to their squad from Derby for the rest of the campaign.

Oxford have signed Rob Dickie from Reading on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Defender Paul Downing has made his move from MK Dons to Blackburn permanent, after originally signing for the Ewood Park outfit on a season-long loan in the summer.

League One leaders Wigan splashed out £300,000 to sign Hearts forward Jamie Walker on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Blackpool have signed goalkeeper Joe Lumley from QPR on loan until the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Bristol Rovers have sold forward Billy Bodin to Preston for an undisclosed fee.

Finally, Rotherham have allowed Manny Onariase to join Cheltenham on loan until the end of the season.