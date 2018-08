Football reporters from across League One have revealed their tips for promotion and relegation ahead of the new season.

The 2018-19 campaign commences on Saturday – with Pompey hosting Luton Town at Fratton Park. And nine of our experts are backing Kenny Jackett’s Blues to make the jump into the Championship in May. Read on as the reporters highlight the main ins and outs, their ones to watch and what the fans are expecting at each of the 24 clubs battling it out in the third tier this term.