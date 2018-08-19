League One: Peterborough setting quick pace with Portsmouth

Jason Cummings scored twice as Peterborough defeated Luton 3-1.

Cummings' 17th-minute penalty was swiftly added to by Siriki Dembele's strike and Cummings subsequently scored again in the 36th minute.

The visitors replied through Jack Stacey with 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

While Peterborough lead the table and Pompey are second, Barnsley are third on seven points after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Oakwell by AFC Wimbledon.

Walsall are fourth on the same number of points as the Tykes after they ended Gillingham's 100-per-cent start by beating them 2-1 at home, with Morgan Ferrier and Isaiah Osbourne scoring for the Saddlers before the break and Tom Eaves reducing the deficit in stoppage time.

Fleetwood were denied a maiden home win under Joey Barton as Ian Henderson headed in his second goal of the match deep into stoppage time to secure Rochdale a 2-2 draw at Highbury Stadium.

Ched Evans had put the Cod Army 2-1 up in the 56th minute after Henderson's penalty had cancelled out a Jim McNulty own goal.

Burton registered their first points since dropping into the division as Liam Boyce's strike secured them a 1-0 home win over Doncaster, who had won each of the previous two games.

Bristol Rovers also got off the mark with a 2-1 win at Wycombe, with James Clarke and Tony Craig scoring early on for the Pirates and Scott Kashket hitting back for the home side in the final 10 minutes.

And Shrewsbury have their first point of the season following a 0-0 home draw with Blackpool.

Jordan Clark's effort earned Accrington a 1-1 draw at home against Charlton, who had taken the lead through Karlan Grant.

Headers from Tom Hopper and Simon Cox saw Southend beat Bradford 2-0 at home.

Coventry defeated Plymouth 1-0 at the Ricoh Arena.

Amadou Bakayoko converted a first-half penalty to settle the contest.