League One: Pompey old boys have reason for cheer

Blackburn Rovers let slip a two-goal lead as League One promotion rivals Wigan Athletic fought back to earn a derby draw on Sunday.

Bradley Dack sent Adam Armstrong clear for an early opener before setting up Elliott Bennett’s second.

But Michael Jacobs’ shot deflected in off Will Grigg’s knee for the Wigan top scorer’s 17th goal of the season.

Max Power’s wickedly dipping 73rd-minute free-kick then levelled the score.

Paul Cook’s Latics remain third – six points off top spot.

But they have two games in hand on both second-placed Shrewsbury and fourth-placed Rotherham – and four on leaders Blackburn.

Chris Powell suffered his first defeat since taking charge of Southend as Erhun Oztumer’s second-half hat-trick helped Walsall to a 3-0 win at Roots Hall.

The Shrimpers had won four of their five league matches under Powell but their momentum was halted by a Walsall side who had lost their previous two games.

Oldham moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win at stuttering Scunthorpe.

Second-half goals from substitutes Patrick McEleney and former Blues striker Eoin Doyle extended the Latics’ unbeaten run to four games.

Promotion-chasing Scunthorpe have now gone five matches without a win.

The only other contest to go ahead saw Bristol Rovers pile more misery on MK Dons with a 1-0 away win.

Ellis Harrison’s goal left the Dons still searching for their first league win of 2018.